The Biggest Food Recalls In Target History

If it feels like you're hearing more about food recalls these days, you'd be right. A new report from the citizen-funded Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) found that food and drink recalls are at their highest levels since before the pandemic. From lead-tainted children's applesauce to contaminated canteloupe, consumers are becoming sick from eating unsafe food. If you want to keep informed, the FDA offers a recall subscription service where you can enter your email and be alerted to recall events.

Nearly half of food and drink recalls in 2023 came from undeclared allergens, while a quarter were due to food tainted with dangerous bacteria. None of the large retailers are free of these problems; Walmart, Aldi, and Trader Joe's have all had their share of recalls. Target, the eighth largest retailer in the world, is no exception. In this article, we shine the spotlight on Target and take a look at some of the most notable recalls it has issued over the years.