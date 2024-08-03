Unhealthy Old-School Ingredients Everyone Used To Eat

In 1911, Procter & Gamble introduced a culinary marvel: a thick, white, buttery substance that looked and acted like lard but was made entirely of cottonseed. Crisco was the first product made through hydrogenation, a process that involves saturating vegetable oil in hydrogen at a high temperature. The result is a solid mass of fat rather than an oil. Americans went wild for the new product, which had none of the animal odor of lard or perishability of butter. Five years after it hit the market, they were buying more than 60 million cans of it each year.

Around the same time, margarine began to appear on store shelves. Originally made with beef tallow, the butter substitute was eventually made with hydrogenated vegetable oil as well. Its profile soared alongside Crisco's. By 1958 it was more popular than butter, and in 1976, Americans were eating about 12 pounds of it per capita each year.

In the 1990s, everything changed. Unfortunately for fans of these alternative fat products, hydrogenated oil is the manufactured version of a trans fat, which doctors eventually identified as the worst type of fat. Heart disease, diabetes, and colon cancer are just a few of the risks it poses. Even though Crisco eliminated trans fat from its formula in 2007, and many similar brands have opted to use the word "spread" instead of "margarine," neither product is as popular as it once was.