6 Best And And 7 Worst Store-Bought Nut Mixes

Mixed nuts are like that friend who fits into any setting, equally comfortable on the hiking trail and at poker night as it is taking the table at high-end dinners and being worked into fun nut-based recipes for special occasions. It's also a satisfying snack that loads you up on protein, healthy fats, and fiber while giving your teeth plenty of intriguing textures to chew on. But no snack is perfect pal, not even the healthier nuts you should be eating included in a combination loaded with personality. Depending on the producer, your selection of mixed nuts could be the life of the party or just a crunchy dud who doesn't know when to go home.

Figuring out which mixed nuts sounded like a tasty endeavor. Surely, there are brands that have perfected the balance of blend, roast, and salting in ways that others just can't figure out. I set out to learn which store-bought selections were top-shelf and which were second-tier, if even that. You might not think there's a huge difference to be detected; I thought the same, until I tried them side-by-side and discovered the distinction for myself. It turns out not every nut mix is what it's cracked up to be.