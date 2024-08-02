No Sushi Rice? No Problem! Try This Ingredient Instead

Making homemade sushi can be a bit intimidating for a novice chef, because there's actually a surprising amount of work that goes into crafting even the simplest rolls. Not only do you need to ensure your fish is high quality enough to consume raw (turns out, "sushi-grade" fish is a bit of a myth and, ultimately, you just need to trust your supplier), you also have to carefully slice all of your vegetables and proteins, mix up any sauces you want to incorporate, and prepare a batch of sushi rice that's not too dry, not too damp, and perfectly seasoned with vinegar and sugar.

In fact, using the wrong kind of rice is actually a common mistake when making sushi at home. Whether you just can't find the right kind of rice, you've never quite been able to master the sushi rice-making technique, or you're just looking to try something new, we have an ingredient swap you might want to consider.

Put aside the sushi rice and instead whip up a batch of cauliflower rice. This swap is especially useful if you have any dietary restrictions or preferences, like if you're trying to eat lower-carb foods or simply incorporate more vegetables. To make it the best possible swap, though, you may want to take certain steps to help cauliflower rice attain that sushi-worthy taste and mouthfeel.