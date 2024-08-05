Here's How Long You Can Store Corned Beef In The Fridge
Food safety is a serious concern in any kitchen, from your home to the fanciest five-star restaurants. While you might have a good sense of when many types of meat are past their prime, it can feel a bit more complicated with preserved, heavily flavored choices like corned beef. Though corned beef has its origins in the desire to preserve meat for the long term, it's not good to eat indefinitely.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), uncooked corned beef in a sealed pouch with pickling juices can be stored in your fridge for five to seven days. The exception is if the corned beef has a specific "use by" date, which should be abided by instead. If you need to keep your corned beef longer, your best bet is to drain it, wrap it tightly, and freeze it. It'll stay at top quality for about a month, though it's safe to freeze longer if needed.
Cooked corned beef has a shorter lifespan in the fridge and should be eaten within three to four days. Once again, freezing can preserve cooked corned beef for significantly longer, up to two to three months.
More time than most
Experienced cooks will note that the guidelines for uncooked corned beef are a bit longer than the typical answer to how long raw meat lasts in the fridge. The USDA recommends beef, veal, lamb, and pork be used or frozen within four to five days after purchase. Ground meat of any kind and cuts of poultry need to be cooked or sent to the freezer within two days.
Those who enjoy corned beef and don't want to worry about keeping track of when it expires may be tempted by another common option: canned corned beef. This hardy product can last three to five years in an unopened can when kept in a cool, dry area, but it's critical to note that it's not exactly the same product as deli corned beef. Canned corned beef was developed by the British as a way to preserve large amounts of Irish beef for export, while the deli version has much older roots, based on ancient Jewish food preparation practices that evolved with modern technology and taste.
Whether you're indulging in one of the best ways to eat corned beef or one of the worst, don't risk it. Follow these fridge guidelines to ensure your corned beef is always safe and tasty.