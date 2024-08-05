Here's How Long You Can Store Corned Beef In The Fridge

Food safety is a serious concern in any kitchen, from your home to the fanciest five-star restaurants. While you might have a good sense of when many types of meat are past their prime, it can feel a bit more complicated with preserved, heavily flavored choices like corned beef. Though corned beef has its origins in the desire to preserve meat for the long term, it's not good to eat indefinitely.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), uncooked corned beef in a sealed pouch with pickling juices can be stored in your fridge for five to seven days. The exception is if the corned beef has a specific "use by" date, which should be abided by instead. If you need to keep your corned beef longer, your best bet is to drain it, wrap it tightly, and freeze it. It'll stay at top quality for about a month, though it's safe to freeze longer if needed.

Cooked corned beef has a shorter lifespan in the fridge and should be eaten within three to four days. Once again, freezing can preserve cooked corned beef for significantly longer, up to two to three months.