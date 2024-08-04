The Biggest Mistake People Make When Cooking Caveman-Style Steak

There are many mistakes that people make when grilling steak, from flipping the meat too frequently to choosing the wrong cuts of steak. When you're cooking a steak caveman-style, by placing it directly on the coals rather than atop a grill grate over your gas or charcoal BBQ, there's one major mistake you want to avoid and it has to do with the heat level. According to Silvio Correa, personal chef and catering director at the Gardena, California-based Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen, the biggest mistake people make with caveman-style cooking is not getting the coals to a high enough temperature. "To achieve that perfect sear and prevent the steak from sticking to the coals, the coals need to be incredibly hot," explains Correa. "This means a thick bed of coals, with a good layer of ash on top."

If you're more used to operating a gas grill, you might assume you'll be heating your coals to about the same temperature as you would get your grill to reach. That's not exactly the case. The difference between gas and charcoal grills is the heat potential. You'll be able to get to higher temperatures with charcoal than gas, provided you've set your coals up properly. And, since failing to control the moisture levels is a big reason that some steaks won't sear properly, make sure you're taking a few extra minutes to pat your cuts of meat dry in order to obtain that delicious crust on the exterior.