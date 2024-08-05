The Best Beer Batter Starts With Seasoning

While you don't want beer to be the only flavoring agent in your beer batter, it certainly is a defining feature. As such, you should be careful to select a beer that suits your taste preferences. "I use a light beer for this," says Erin Johnson, adding, "You could technically use any kind of beer you'd like but too dark and flavorful negatively impacts the taste, in my opinion." However, that is completely a matter of taste! If you love drinking a Modelo Negro with your fish fry, try mixing it right in the batter.

As is, Johnson's beer batter is perfect for any number of fried delights. "You can use this to batter and fry almost anything," she points out. "My favorite is for onion rings, but the sky is the limit, really." You can also tailor the seasoning in your batter to suit the particular food you're frying. If you like super spicy fried chicken, add chili powder to the mix. If you want classic tempura-style vegetables, try a sprinkle of MSG in the batter (which is totally safe to consume, by the way, and you shouldn't believe the MSG myth).