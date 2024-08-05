12 Spicy Food Myths Debunked

Spicy foods are certainly up there as one of the most polarizing types of cuisine. While some of us love to go all out with the fieriest sauces, marinades, and spice rubs we can find, others prefer to keep their dishes free of even the faintest whisper of spice. From the searing heat of a habanero to the subtler kick of a jalapeño, there's a whole world of spicy foods out there to captivate your taste buds, if you can handle the heat!

No matter where you stand in the spice debate, you might've heard a rumour or two about the qualities of chili peppers and other spicy ingredients, as well as the potential consequences of eating them. However, many of these claims are nothing more than myths. Have you ever been told that eating hot peppers will kill your taste buds, or heard the age old myth that they can help to induce labor? Well, both are frankly wrong and there are plenty more unfounded claims where those came from.

We're here to debunk the many myths that surround these fiery foods. So, whether you're here to confirm your suspicions or to learn something new, it's time to brush up on your spice knowledge as we explore the reality behind the myths.