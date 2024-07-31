What Was Served At France's Lavish $500k Dinner For King Charles?

If you watched the opening ceremony of the Olympics this year, you know that France knows how to throw a party. In fact, one of the biggest events the country forked out cash for last year was a state dinner for Britain's King Charles III. With a final total of almost €475,000 ($515,000 in American dollars), according to France's Cour des Comptes, the event piled on to France's national debt and 2023 budget deficit of €154 billion and landed the nation in the hot seat with the European Union for being financially reckless.

So, what was on the menu that racked up that kind of bill? Delicacies and rarities galore. Royal Correspondent at GB News Cameron Walker posted on X (formerly Twitter), a peek at the menu on the day of the event. To start, freshly caught blue lobster and crab cake were on the menu. The communications manager of a French seafood company, Clémentine Fortineau, confirmed to The Daily Express that this unique crustacean is "one case in one to two million." According to Walker, the main course to follow was Bresse poultry and cep (wild mushroom) gratin and a cheese spread featuring 30-month Comté cheese. If you're unfamiliar with Bresse poultry, think of it as the Champagne of chickens, as it's only produced in a specific region, and its traits are influenced by the terroir. The feast concluded with Ispahan from Pierre Hermé, which is a rose macaroon complemented by lychee, raspberries, and rose petal cream.