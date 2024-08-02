Are SoBe Drinks Discontinued Or Can You Still Buy Them Somewhere?
Many beloved '90s products have made comebacks in the 21st century, but as the world rejoiced over the return of Dunkaroos and 3D-Doritos, another pre-Y2K favorite quietly fell into the shadows. SoBe drinks virtually disappeared after nearly 30 years of quenching fans' thirst. Yet, we can't definitively say the brightly-colored sips have been officially discontinued.
For those unfamiliar with these drinkable relics, SoBe (short for South Beach Beverage Company) was a line of juices and teas launched in 1995. Recognizable by the images of lizards on the bottles and the vibrant liquids inside of them, the product line was purchased in 2000 by PepsiCo, which — as of 2024 — still has ownership of it. However, the official SoBe social media accounts have been dark since 2018, and fans have noticed the beverages' dwindling presence at grocery and convenience stores since, at least, early 2021.
Given how many food brands struggled during the COVID-19 global pandemic (including Pepsi's competitor, Coca-Cola), it wouldn't be surprising if SoBes were another casualty of COVID-19. Yet, PepsiCo never officially confirmed the drinks have been discontinued. As of this writing, the SoBe website is still up and running — though products can't be ordered directly from the site. It does, however, offer the option to purchase through platforms like Amazon, and it also suggests that those seeking out SoBe chat with the managers of their local grocery stores. "We've heard some have been able to place special orders," the site reads.
SoBe drinks may or may not be available near you
If you were hoping an Amazon search would end your hunt for a SoBe, think again. Despite PepsiCo pointing to the platform as a means of stocking up on the drinks, SoBe Elixirs (a beloved SoBe product with fan-favorite flavors like piña colada and strawberry daiquiri) are absent from the brand's Amazon store. In fact, SoBe's page on the e-commerce site seems to exclusively carry SoBe waters, all of which are marked as "currently unavailable" at the time of writing.
With virtual stores seeming to be a dead end for these beverages, could brick-and-mortars be the answer to the pursuit for SoBe? In short, maybe. According to the SoBe website, "Products have limited availability and are only sold in select markets." Fortunately, the company offers a product locator to help fans find the closest store selling SoBe drinks. However, regardless of the results, it doesn't guarantee that customers will actually find the products they're seeking on shelves.
While some people online claim to have had success locating SoBe in the past, overall, it doesn't appear fans are having much luck finding the once-popular '90s drink anymore. However, some have found suitable alternatives for certain flavors; one Reddit user suggested Mistic orange-carrot juice was an almost spot-on copycat of carrot-orange Sobe. Additionally, one X (formerly known as Twitter) user claimed Minute Maid aguas frescas pineapple horchata tasted like SoBe's Liz Blizz flavor.