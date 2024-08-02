Are SoBe Drinks Discontinued Or Can You Still Buy Them Somewhere?

Many beloved '90s products have made comebacks in the 21st century, but as the world rejoiced over the return of Dunkaroos and 3D-Doritos, another pre-Y2K favorite quietly fell into the shadows. SoBe drinks virtually disappeared after nearly 30 years of quenching fans' thirst. Yet, we can't definitively say the brightly-colored sips have been officially discontinued.

For those unfamiliar with these drinkable relics, SoBe (short for South Beach Beverage Company) was a line of juices and teas launched in 1995. Recognizable by the images of lizards on the bottles and the vibrant liquids inside of them, the product line was purchased in 2000 by PepsiCo, which — as of 2024 — still has ownership of it. However, the official SoBe social media accounts have been dark since 2018, and fans have noticed the beverages' dwindling presence at grocery and convenience stores since, at least, early 2021.

Given how many food brands struggled during the COVID-19 global pandemic (including Pepsi's competitor, Coca-Cola), it wouldn't be surprising if SoBes were another casualty of COVID-19. Yet, PepsiCo never officially confirmed the drinks have been discontinued. As of this writing, the SoBe website is still up and running — though products can't be ordered directly from the site. It does, however, offer the option to purchase through platforms like Amazon, and it also suggests that those seeking out SoBe chat with the managers of their local grocery stores. "We've heard some have been able to place special orders," the site reads.