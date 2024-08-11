Experts Recommend Cooking These Frozen Foods Straight From The Freezer

Kate Hall is the founder and author of The Full Freezer. Her five-step approach helps home cooks reduce food waste, save money, and enjoy a wide range of meal options by using their freezers more effectively. In an interview with Mashed, she recommends freezing almost everything and anything if there's a risk of it ending up in the bin. "The foods that can be frozen, that tend to surprise people most are nuts, fruits, and eggs (out of their shells)," she shares.

Hall says she often freezes vegetables to avoid them going to waste. "Vegetables are undoubtedly best cooked from frozen. By cooking frozen veg over a high heat (particularly sautéing, air frying, or roasting) the excess moisture evaporates quickly and best preserves the texture, stopping them from going soggy and limp," she explains. When freezing some vegetables (like sweet potato, broccoli, and cauliflower), Hall recommends blanching them first. "This is the process of placing the veg in boiling water and then ice water to deactivate enzymes which deteriorate the quality. I find that by doing this, it also helps them to cook more evenly, especially if you are roasting or air frying." Her additional tips for cooking veg from frozen is to make sure the baking tray or pan is not overcrowded so steam can escape. And if you are boiling or steaming veg that has been blanched then keep a close eye on it and reduce the cooking duration by the time it was blanched for.