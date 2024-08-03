A Brief History Of The Discontinued '90s Snack, Fruit String Thing

As with plenty of late 20th-century treats — some of which you can surprisingly still eat today, like Fruit by the Foot and Go-Gurt — Fruit String Thing was available in various kid-friendly flavors, including Strawberry, Cherry, and Berry 'N Blue, each bursting with a sweet tang. While the packaging claimed the snack was "an excellent source of vitamin C" and "made with real fruit," it's worth noting that Fruit String Thing was also loaded with sugar, fructose syrup, and fruit juice concentrate.

Fruit String Thing's popularity soared throughout the decade, bolstered by clever marketing targeted at adolescents. The high-energy TV spots featured animated characters and catchy jingles. Plus, its convenient pouch made it ideal for on-the-go, a selling point for busy parents.

In the fall of 1998, General Mills, the parent company of Betty Crocker, teamed up with "Goosebumps," the children's horror series written by R.L. Stine. The grand prize of the Brain Juice Terrifying Title Contest, a nationwide competition in which kids submitted their best scary story title ideas, was having the author himself teach a creative writing class in the winner's school just in time for Halloween and the release of his new novel. The 50 finalists also received T-shirts, books, and "Goosebumps"-themed fruit snacks. The promotion was advertised on the boxes of General Mills snacks, including Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, and Fruit String Thing. The promotion led to a spark of imagination among young American readers.