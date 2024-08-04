Why You Should Never Wear Perfume At A Sushi Restaurant

The Harry Styles song "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" was inspired by an odd experience the singer had while dining out on Japanese cuisine. However, his Pleasing perfume line isn't quite as suitable for the environment. That's no dig at the former boy bander or his scent ventures. As it turns out, fragrances in general may not be welcome at establishments that serve sushi, sashimi, and nigiri, including London's Sushi Kanesaka.

The Michelin-starred restaurant located at the luxury 45 Park Lane hotel "kindly requests" that guests skip out on spritzing themselves with perfume, cologne, or body spray, according to The Telegraph. That may seem like a big ask given that the restaurant's 18-course omakase-style dinner runs around £420 a person, or roughly $540 in U.S. dollars. After all, if someone is paying that much for a meal, they'd probably want to smell their best while eating it, right? However, those fragrances can ultimately be a hindrance to the dining experience because of how important smell is in food.

Believe it or not, the olfactory system is responsible for nearly 80% of what we taste. Therefore, if you get a big whiff of perfume before taking a bite, your perception of what you're eating can be completely different than what the chef intended. At Sushi Kanesaka, the purpose behind the fragrance ban is to ensure that diners are able to take in the scents of the vinegar that is served alongside the sushi as well as the fish itself.