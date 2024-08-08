Upgrade Your Next Cookout With A BBQ Charcuterie Board

Are charcuterie boards still a thing? Well, the term itself may not be as trendy as in its heyday, but deli meat platters still make good party fare. A barbecue charcuterie board also makes for a fun appetizer to serve at an outdoor event such as a cookout or picnic.

So, how do you construct a barbecue board? Well, for the meats to fit on a board smaller than a door (or a platter, if you prefer guaranteed-splinter-free dining), you may want to stick to smaller portions. These may include individual barbecue wings, baby back ribs that have been separated rather than served as a slab, and small bowls of pulled pork.

Accessorize with mini biscuits, corn muffins, or small slider buns as well as itty-bitty bowls of dipping sauce, mac and cheese bites, and single-serve cups of baked beans, then arrange everything in an artistically rustic style. Call it a charcuterie board if you will, although be prepared to defend against linguistic purists who may insist that true charcuterie consists of cured meats. Still, a thematically appropriate appetizer by any other name will be just as photogenic, although it won't last long if it tastes as good as it looks.