British Vs American Baked Beans: The Differences Between Them And Other Things You Need To Know

America and Great Britain aren't just two countries divided by a common language — they're also two countries divided by a common dish. Baked beans are beloved on both sides of the pond, but just like the language, there are quite a few differences between the styles beloved in London and Los Angeles.

Unlike the English language, baked beans got their start in America, a traditional recipe mass-produced for the first time by the HJ Heinz Company in 1895. Henry Heinz wouldn't launch his baked beans in the UK until 1901, when the product surged in popularity, particularly in times of austerity during World War II. These days, Brits are way bigger fans of baked beans than Americans: More baked beans are eaten by Brits than anyone else in the world, with 100.9 metric tons of baked beans imported into Britain each year, according to Tridge.

To learn more about these differences, we interviewed Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Bush's. Here are the major differences you can expect, depending on where you're eating them.