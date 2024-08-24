Strawberry Lemonade Poke Cake Recipe

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins is no fan of that old cliché about a recipe being handed down between generations, but when it comes to this poke cake, she says she needs to give credit where credit is due. "My grandma actually inspired this recipe," she says. "She would make these kick-ass lemon cakes using boxed lemon cake mix and pudding mix, creating semi-homemade deliciousness."

Old-fashioned Jell-O poke cakes have been around since the 1970s when they featured prominently in Jell-O's advertising, but Watkins adds a contemporary twist to this delightfully retro recipe. She was also inspired by a social media hack that involved adding Kool-Aid to lemonade to give it some extra flavor and felt that a similar idea could work with a cake, as well. Instead of using Kool-Aid, she went with Jell-O, since poke cakes allow for great flavor distribution, the jelly ribbons provide a little textural contrast, and the two-tone look makes them extra-photogenic.