The Fundamentals Of Latino Cuisine

National Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 to October 15, and what better way to get to know a culture than through its food? We might be a little biased here at Mashed, but nothing exudes a culture's storied history more than its cuisine. With it being our next-door neighbor, Mexico has made a big impression in the U.S. with its food. But that's just the tip of the iceberg — there's a lot more to Latino cuisine than tacos and quesadillas. Besides, a lot of dishes (like chimichangas) that we think of as "Mexican" foods were actually invented in the U.S.

Despite the variety of dishes across Latino cultures, there are some common staple ingredients — in particular, rice, corn, and beans. Rice is a common side dish, and you'll find it everywhere in Latino cuisine, from Mexico's arroz rojo (red rice) to Puerto Rico's arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas). Beans are a great source of plant protein and essential to dishes like Cuban black beans or Brazilian feijoada (black bean stew).

But corn (aka maize) is likely the most important staple that's prominent in the cuisines of Central and South American countries and Mexico, whether it's served in the form of tortillas, arepas, pupusas, tamales, or other foods. Latino cuisine also includes meat of all varieties, such as pork, beef, chicken, and seafood, as well as many regional ingredients.