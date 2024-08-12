11 Signs Your Canned Food Has Gone Bad

One of the most resourceful inventions of modern day packaged goods is canned foods, easily available, compact, affordable, and still a nutritious food choice despite the lackluster appearance. Canned food has become a staple in the American diet, as they're a convenient option for quick dinners that are also filling and delicious. It's easy to see where all the love pours in from.

However, with love for canned food comes risks we can't look away from, as canned food isn't free from a risk of spoilage, much like fresh food. Although it's a more shelf-stable option, canned food can be contaminated from the outside environment via bacterial growth, leading to food poisoning or botulism if such contaminated food is consumed. That's why it's important to look out for the signs of canned food spoilage, including dented, rusted, or swollen cans, as well as those which give off an unnatural odor or have mold growing. If you come across canned food with signs like these and more, it's best to discard the food.

To round up all the signs and ways to identify canned food spoilage, we spoke to experts in the field on telltale signs to watch out for. Our panel included nutritionists, diet consultants, and a chef, whose expertise reveals the most common and uncommon ways to identify canned food spoilage.