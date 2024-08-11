Add 2 Ingredients To Canned Chili For More Flavorful Chili Dogs

The chili dog is an American classic, even if its mysterious origins mean it's unclear whether LA or Detroit was its birthplace. To make a chili dog, the majority of the work goes into preparing the chili. Such a recipe always requires a patient simmer, whether this is for only 30 minutes over the stove or hours in a slow cooker. Canned chili, however, can be a time- and effort-saving solution for your next frank.

Canned chili may be convenient, but there is a small sacrifice in quality you need to make when you open a can. It's pointless to argue that anything beats homemade chili, so Mashed talked to an expert about how to liven up canned chili to make the dog taste as close to homemade as possible. Chef Harris Mayer, owner of Creamline – an NYC restaurant serving American classics — tells us that some seasoning is all it takes.

"Add acid like apple cider vinegar and fresh black pepper to brighten the spices, which are likely dulled from being in the can," Mayer explains. Apple cider vinegar and black pepper will immediately make canned chili taste fresher and more worthy of covering a hot dog.