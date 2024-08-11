Add 2 Ingredients To Canned Chili For More Flavorful Chili Dogs
The chili dog is an American classic, even if its mysterious origins mean it's unclear whether LA or Detroit was its birthplace. To make a chili dog, the majority of the work goes into preparing the chili. Such a recipe always requires a patient simmer, whether this is for only 30 minutes over the stove or hours in a slow cooker. Canned chili, however, can be a time- and effort-saving solution for your next frank.
Canned chili may be convenient, but there is a small sacrifice in quality you need to make when you open a can. It's pointless to argue that anything beats homemade chili, so Mashed talked to an expert about how to liven up canned chili to make the dog taste as close to homemade as possible. Chef Harris Mayer, owner of Creamline – an NYC restaurant serving American classics — tells us that some seasoning is all it takes.
"Add acid like apple cider vinegar and fresh black pepper to brighten the spices, which are likely dulled from being in the can," Mayer explains. Apple cider vinegar and black pepper will immediately make canned chili taste fresher and more worthy of covering a hot dog.
How to up your canned chili game
It's important not to buy just any can of chili. Some grocery store cans are better than others, and in Mashed's ranking of canned chili brands, options like Wolf Brand and Kettle & Fire came high up on the list. However, when factoring in the hot dog element, you may not want to opt for a chili with a medley of beans, vegetables, and meat. Chili dogs often feature a more paired-down mix of beef suspended in a thick tomato-based sauce, like in this quick and easy hot dog chili recipe. A canned chili like Stagg Classic Chili No Beans, which came third in our ranking, is the perfect blank canvas for seasonings.
Before seasoning your canned chili with apple cider vinegar and black pepper, give it a taste. Canned foods are notoriously salty. Chef Harris Mayer's suggestion of adding a splash of apple cider vinegar is smart because acidic ingredients can help tone down salty foods by balancing a dish. If you don't have apple cider vinegar on hand, try a squeeze of lemon or a dash of Tabasco to introduce some heat.
Mayer's next suggestion of ground black pepper comes as no surprise. This king of spices fits the bill no matter the meal and will immediately boost the chili's flavor while drawing out the spices of cumin, cayenne, and more. And don't forget to garnish your chili dog with cheese, chopped onions, and peppers!