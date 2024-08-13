False Facts About Cranberries You Thought Were True

If you want to learn everything there is to know about cranberries, you're probably curious about how they're grown. Many people think that cranberries grow in water, but this isn't true. The myth likely comes from that Ocean Spray packaging featuring cranberries bobbing around in water, but that's a bit of artistic license. Really, they grow on bushes — and on dry land.

"Cranberries are not grown in water, but water is used during harvest to help gather the fruit more easily," notes Ann Ziata, chef at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus. "They don't actually grow under the water, but the fields are often flooded during harvest to make the fruit float for easier harvesting," says Lindsey Chastain, a homesteader and food blogger at The Waddle and Cluck.

So, no, cranberries aren't grown in water, but water is involved in the harvesting process. These berries contain pockets of air that make them float to the surface of water. So, some commercial producers flood the fields where cranberries are growing and use a special device to cut them from their vines. At this point, they're free-floating on the surface of the water, so they need to be rounded up. Then they're removed from the water using suction. It might seem like a fairly complicated way to harvest fruit, but it's certainly easier and less labor-intensive than picking by hand.