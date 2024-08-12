The Rare Oak That Japanese Whisky Uses For Its Aging Process

Of the many unique types of whiskey, Japanese distillers have created a spirit all their own. Japanese whisky is known for its Scotch-like character but with less of the smoky, peat-forward notes of its European cousin. Instead, a good Japanese whisky will have a refined, streamlined nature that speaks to the attention to detail of master distillers.

What goes into such a distinctive whisky? Besides the skill of the people who craft it and tight rules governing Japanese whisky's production (it must be completely distilled, aged, and bottled in-country), there's also a special ingredient when it's time to age the spirit. Many distilleries use aging casks made out of mizunara wood. Native to Japan, the mizunara oak was reportedly first used en masse when Japanese people faced serious shortages in the aftermath of World War II. At that time, distillers turned to local materials to keep the whisky-making process moving.

Nevertheless, mizunara is tricky. Because it's relatively rare, highly porous, and doesn't always grow straight, it's tough to build casks out of the material. But when things work right, whisky aged in mizunara barrels can sell quickly and at a high price. With the right maturation period (many say 15 to 20 years is a good minimum), the result is a whisky with aromatic notes of coconut, banana, and spice. It's proven so successful that distilleries far beyond Japanese shores import mizunara wood casks to draw on these unique flavors.