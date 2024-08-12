The Etiquette Mistake You May Be Making At Newer Conveyor Belt Sushi Restaurants

For folks who aren't sure what the general rules are at this type of restaurant, we've got an ultimate guide to eating at a conveyor belt sushi restaurant to help you out. (And if you're a true sushi beginner, familiarize yourself with the words for different dishes you may encounter.) A kaitenzushi veteran trying out a new spot might also want to check how that particular restaurant handles orders to ensure they don't make an etiquette error.

If you do grab a plate meant for another customer, you can't just put it back after realizing your mistake. Once you pick it up, you're essentially placing your order and must keep that sushi. The same goes if you select a type of fish you don't enjoy or simply have second thoughts about trying something you chose. Returning that dish to the conveyor belt would almost be like grabbing food at a buffet-style restaurant, maybe eating some, and then bringing it back to the buffet station for fellow diners to take — a decidedly ill-mannered move.

Another reason to keep any plates you take off that conveyor belt has to do with your bill. Kaitenzushi plates usually have varying prints and colors that correspond with prices, so your server will calculate what you owe based on what you have in front of you.