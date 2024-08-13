Why Skirt Steak Is An Ideal Cut For Grilling

Steak is far and away the most popular food with backyard chefs, according to 2020 survey data published by Statista. It was the top pick of 34% of respondents, with another beef product, burgers, coming in a distant second with just 19%. What the survey didn't say was which cut of steak was preferred, although everyone seems to have their own opinion as to the best cut of steak to grill. Some may go for ribeye, others prefer porterhouse or T-bone, while still others get fancy with bacon-wrapped filet mignon. When Mashed asked Pat LaFrieda, CEO and eponym of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyor, he opted for skirt steak. This cut of beef was once considered a throwaway, but Tex-Mex cuisine transformed it into the original fajita meat. These days, it may be nearly as pricey as ribeye or T-bone.

LaFrieda, who was one of the chefs chosen to participate in the 2024 Flavors of the Open event held in conjunction with the U.S. Open tennis tournament, says he's a skirt steak fan because this thin cut can be prepared pretty quickly. (The meat itself needs just four to 10 minutes on the grill, although preheating the cooking equipment can add another 10 to 15 minutes.) He also enjoys the taste, describing the steaks as "bursting with flavor" and "a family favorite."