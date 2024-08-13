Why Skirt Steak Is An Ideal Cut For Grilling
Steak is far and away the most popular food with backyard chefs, according to 2020 survey data published by Statista. It was the top pick of 34% of respondents, with another beef product, burgers, coming in a distant second with just 19%. What the survey didn't say was which cut of steak was preferred, although everyone seems to have their own opinion as to the best cut of steak to grill. Some may go for ribeye, others prefer porterhouse or T-bone, while still others get fancy with bacon-wrapped filet mignon. When Mashed asked Pat LaFrieda, CEO and eponym of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyor, he opted for skirt steak. This cut of beef was once considered a throwaway, but Tex-Mex cuisine transformed it into the original fajita meat. These days, it may be nearly as pricey as ribeye or T-bone.
LaFrieda, who was one of the chefs chosen to participate in the 2024 Flavors of the Open event held in conjunction with the U.S. Open tennis tournament, says he's a skirt steak fan because this thin cut can be prepared pretty quickly. (The meat itself needs just four to 10 minutes on the grill, although preheating the cooking equipment can add another 10 to 15 minutes.) He also enjoys the taste, describing the steaks as "bursting with flavor" and "a family favorite."
Tips for successful skirt steak grilling
Pat LaFrieda recommends using outside skirt steak, which tends to be more tender and flavorful than inside skirt steak. If you're purchasing meat from a standard supermarket instead of a bespoke butcher, though, your meat may simply be labeled "skirt steak." This means you'll get what you get, but don't get upset. If inside skirt is what you wind up with, a marinade may make the steak tastier and more tender. (Try the one from our herby skirt steak recipe.) You can also beat the steak with a meat mallet since this, too, will help loosen up the muscle fibers.
Once you've seasoned the meat to taste and taken any necessary steps to tenderize it, grill it over medium-high heat. Give this quick-cooking steak anywhere between two to five minutes on one side, flip it, then cook it for another few minutes until it's lightly charred all over. Let the meat rest for about 10 minutes, then slice it across the grain. This last step is necessary since if you cut it along the grain, it'll give your jaws a real workout. If you carve skirt steak the proper way, though, it should have just the right amount of chew.