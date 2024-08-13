How Long Does Beef Jerky Last After Opening The Package?
Beef jerky is a great high-protein snack, and when unopened, you can store a package in your pantry or refrigerator for at least a year without worrying about it spoiling. After all, the process of transforming meat into jerky is intended as a way to preserve it. Once you open the package, the timeline shifts quite a bit — and given how expensive beef jerky is, the last thing you want is for it to spoil.
Stored at room temperature, beef jerky should be consumed within about three days. Refrigerating it as is will extend that to around a week while placing your remaining jerky in a freezer bag or sealed container in the refrigerator gives you about two weeks to consume it. If you really want to get the most out of your beef jerky, it's worth the extra step to vacuum seal the bag to preserve it for up to a year when refrigerated, and six months at room temperature. As a bonus, removing the air helps the meat stay more tender than in a regular sealed bag.
Finally, if you don't mind waiting for your beef jerky to thaw before eating, consider popping your leftovers in the freezer. This will allow you to enjoy your jerky for several months. No matter how you store it, starting with a tasty product is key, so those looking for suggestions can check out our ranking of beef jerky brands for ideas.
The lifespan of homemade jerky, and signs it's gone bad
Have you always wanted to try your hand at making homemade beef jerky? We have a ranking of cuts of meat to use for the best jerky results, but you'll need to store it properly as well. Homemade beef jerky and store-bought versions are pretty similar in terms of how you store them and how long they'll last, but with homemade versions, you do want to err on the shorter side of things. That's simply because many store-bought beef jerky products include sodium nitrate, which helps preserve them longer. As with store-bought beef jerky, the packaging is important — once you've made your batch of jerky, store it in an airtight container, and better yet in a vacuum-sealed package. Regardless of what kind of jerky you're storing, though, try your best to keep it away from sunlight, moisture, and oxygen, as they're the main factors that will jeopardize the lifespan of your jerky. When in doubt, think cool, dark, and dry.
In situations where you might not be certain how long it's been since a particular package of beef jerky was opened, you'll want to rely on your senses and thoroughly inspect it for any signs that the jerky may have spoiled. In particular, keep an eye out for changes in texture or color, signs of mold, condensation on the packaging, or an unpleasantly rancid aroma as these all signal it's time to toss that beef jerky.