How Long Does Beef Jerky Last After Opening The Package?

Beef jerky is a great high-protein snack, and when unopened, you can store a package in your pantry or refrigerator for at least a year without worrying about it spoiling. After all, the process of transforming meat into jerky is intended as a way to preserve it. Once you open the package, the timeline shifts quite a bit — and given how expensive beef jerky is, the last thing you want is for it to spoil.

Stored at room temperature, beef jerky should be consumed within about three days. Refrigerating it as is will extend that to around a week while placing your remaining jerky in a freezer bag or sealed container in the refrigerator gives you about two weeks to consume it. If you really want to get the most out of your beef jerky, it's worth the extra step to vacuum seal the bag to preserve it for up to a year when refrigerated, and six months at room temperature. As a bonus, removing the air helps the meat stay more tender than in a regular sealed bag.

Finally, if you don't mind waiting for your beef jerky to thaw before eating, consider popping your leftovers in the freezer. This will allow you to enjoy your jerky for several months. No matter how you store it, starting with a tasty product is key, so those looking for suggestions can check out our ranking of beef jerky brands for ideas.