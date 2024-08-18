The Healthiest McDonald's Breakfast Items Might Surprise You

There are plenty of words to describe McDonald's, but "healthy" usually isn't one of them. Since the fast food chain's first restaurant opened in San Bernadino in 1940, it's gained a reputation for quick, convenient, and tasty meals that do a stellar job of satiating cravings for carbohydrates — even if they do a not-so-impressive job in terms of nutrition.

Its breakfast menu is no exception. Although nothing hits the spot quite like a greasy, cheesy McGriddle (and it'll take a lot more than some negative nutritional information to put us off ordering one forever), the reality is that, just like the burgers, fries, and nuggets, a significant number of McDonald's breakfast items are packed with high amounts of saturated fat, sodium, or added sugar.

The good news is that some of these menu items are less alarming on the health front than others. While we're hesitant to declare that anything on the McDonald's breakfast menu is healthy per se, it does contain a few options with a relatively strong nutritional profile. Make your next early morning trip to the Golden Arches slightly healthier by ordering one of these six breakfast menu items.