12 Simple Ways To Make Canned Chicken Taste Even Better

Many people use canned foods as a staple to their weekly meal routines. There are many types of canned proteins, and one of the most underrated ones is canned chicken. While some get turned off by the idea of having their chicken straight from a can, others have found the convenience and recipe opportunities to be great.

In order for canned chicken to be preserved correctly and safely, it goes through a process where it's fully cooked, all oxygen is removed, and is preserved with sodium. This makes the cans viable to eat for at least a few years. Unfortunately, some people don't like canned chicken because of the excess sodium or the texture — it's not comparable to freshly cooked chicken. With many canned chicken brands out there, some are better than others.

One major reason why people opt for canned chicken, besides the fact that you don't have to cook it, is the price. A fresh pack of chicken tenderloins cost about $7.99 on average (note: prices are based on one specific region). A 10 ounce can of chicken costs about $2.29. Most serving sizes for chicken are about 4 ounces, so that's about $0.22 per serving for the canned chicken and $1.44 per serving of the fresh chicken.

There are indeed many ways to make canned chicken taste delicious. From easy methods like adding simple ingredients to improve the taste, to meal ideas that take your canned chicken to the next level — we've got you covered!