How Do You Thicken Alfredo Sauce?
Sometimes, the richness of red sauce or the herb notes of pesto just aren't right for your pasta meal. In those cases, it's time to whip up a batch of creamy, cheesy Alfredo, often found clinging to long strings of perfectly al dente fettuccine. However, even careful home cooks can sometimes find themselves with a sauce that's too runny to use. Luckily, there are a variety of ways to thicken things up to the perfect texture.
If flavor is your top priority and you don't mind a more decadent final result, one of the most foolproof ways to thicken Alfredo sauce is by adding more cheese. Using Italian-style cheese like Parmigiano-Reggiano, add a bit at a time, stirring until it's fully integrated and you've reached your desired texture. Though some may view using any other type of cheese as a common mistake made with Alfredo sauce, similar styles like pecorino or Grana Padano will achieve a similar result.
Those who'd prefer to stick closer to the original recipe can add some quick, flavorless thickening power with corn starch. Combine it with water to create a slurry made from equal parts of each, which can be added a few tablespoons at a time to the simmering sauce until it reaches the right consistency. Just make sure it's adequately mixed, as cornstarch can clump and provide less thickening power.
Ensuring creamy sauce early on
Home cooks who've frequently ended up with a thin Alfredo sauce can also take some preventative action early in the cooking process. Most recipes call for reducing the heavy cream base by half, but this can be extended to reduce the cream to around a third of its original volume by simmering off more water. However, this must take place before the cheese is added, making it a less helpful option for unexpected sauce snafus.
If you don't mind deviating from tradition, you're highly unlikely to worry about having to thicken the sauce when using Mashed's three-ingredient Alfredo sauce recipe. Crafted from just cream cheese, grated Parmesan, and garlic powder, there's no liquid to reduce. It also takes just minutes from start to finish, nearly as fast as using store-bought sauce.
Before you cook your next Alfredo recipe the whole family will love, remember these essential tips. They'll help bail you out of a runny sauce, no matter how far along you are in the process.