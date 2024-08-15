The 13 Saddest Toys In Burger King Kids' Meal History

Generations of the past never knew the excitement of a kid-sized meal at a fast food joint accompanied by a plastic toy. Some of these toys sold by McDonald's and Burger King have become collectibles, and are selling for huge amounts of money. But others weren't so memorable. Oddly enough, the first kids' meal was not a Happy Meal from McDonald's, but was from a fast food burger joint called Burger Chef, which began in Indianapolis in the 1950s. Burger Chef offered a burger, drink, fries, dessert, and a small toy for children long before McDonald's or Burger King offered kids' meals.

Burger King's kids' meals have offered some truly iconic toys throughout the years. And some fetch considerable prices in today's collectibles market. If you've hung on to "The Little Mermaid" drinking glass, some of the "Pokémon," "Toy Story," or "The Simpsons" toys, you may be able to sell them for a hefty price. Recent popular toys have included "Paw Patrol," "Spider-Man," and "Peanuts." But we're not looking at the popular, beloved toys from Burger King kids' meals. We're here today to talk about some of the saddest toys a kid may have unwrapped as they ate their burger and fries. Of course, we know this list is highly subjective, and what we've chosen as the worst of the bunch could be someone else's most nostalgic Burger King memory. That being said, these are the Burger King toys that we think belong in the bargain bin.