The Stunning Evolution Of A Chef's Life Host Vivian Howard

Growing up in rural North Carolina, Vivian Howard's life and that of her family were dictated by the farming seasons. "Summers were the busiest times," she said in an interview with Aging Outreach Services. "It was all about tobacco and getting the tobacco in and out, and the whole family worked the tobacco. Then, there was this frenzy about putting up corn and canning tomatoes. Our lives were much more connected to living in the country," she explained. Although Howard enjoyed her time on the farm, she never felt like a country bumpkin at heart. In a piece for Saveur, Howard explained that she felt like an odd duck in the rural North Carolina setting of her youth, and constantly daydreamed of escaping to someplace bigger and more exciting.

When she was 14 Howard left for boarding school, and after she graduated she headed to New York. "I had really big dreams, and I didn't think they would realize themselves in Deep Run," she told Aging Outreach Services. Howard was steadfast in her decision not to live in the countryside, it was only many years later, while in New York, that Howard found herself declaring, "I will never live here again," (here being Deep Run) and six months later — she moved back.