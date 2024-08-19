12 Mistakes People Make When Storing Coffee Beans, According To The Experts

When you're ready to up your at-home coffee game, you know it's time to upgrade from tubs of grounds to buying freshly roasted coffee beans. Even if you agonize over the best science-led way to brew coffee and bring home the best coffee beans, however, you might be making some simple storage mistakes that are limiting your beans' maximum potential. Heather Perry, a two-time U.S. Champion Barista and CEO of Klatch Coffee, tells us, "The problem with coffee is that to the naked eye, it never goes bad. It won't mold like bread or rot like fruit, but that doesn't mean that it will provide you with a good experience or good flavor. The freshness of your coffee is hugely impactful on flavor and aroma."

It turns out our beans are sensitive to several elements in the kitchen environment, so you'll want to ensure you're storing them correctly to keep them from going bad, especially if you're paying more for high-quality coffee beans. As Johny Morrisson, founder of Coffee About, explains, "The main culprits are exposure to air, moisture, heat, and light."

We consulted coffee experts to detail the most common mistakes we make not just when making coffee at home, but when storing coffee beans, and how we can correct them for the best cup of joe.