Buttery Swordfish au Poivre Recipe

Steak au poivre is a classic French dish featuring a seared piece of beef that's coated in coarse black pepper. While the steak is resting, you make a pan sauce by deglazing the pan with cognac or brandy, scraping up the fond and black pepper, simmering aromatic shallots in the liquor, and then finishing the sauce with Dijon mustard and cream. It is rich and decadent, and the pepper crust and brandy cream sauce provide vibrant counterpoints to the rich beef.

In this recipe, we turn that traditional dish on its head and replace the beef with a tender swordfish steak. Swordfish is a dense, meaty fish that holds up well to the au poivre preparation. Using swordfish in place of beef not only results in a wonderfully fork-tender finished dish, but the delicate flavor of the fish allows the rest of the dish to really sing. The pungent, zingy peppercorn crust and the sweet, aromatic brandy sauce combine with the mild flavor of the swordfish to create a meal that may just surpass its traditional steak forebear.

Steak au poivre is an absolute classic and has stood the test of time, but this swordfish au poivre is a fantastic next iteration. You certainly won't regret trading in beef for the bounty of the sea.