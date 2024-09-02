Tortellini Caprese Pasta Salad Recipe

These days, there are many fresh pasta options available at most grocery stores, particularly when it comes to stuffed pastas like tortellini, which cannot always be dried. This begs the question: Do they need to be treated differently, or can you subsitute these fresh pastas for dry pasta in a recipe?

Thankfully, you can almost always substitute fresh pasta in place of dry pasta. That said, there are a few differences between the two that you need to pay attention to in order to make sure your recipe comes off without a hitch.

First off, the weight is very different between fresh and dry pastas. Because fresh pasta contains so much more water than dry pasta, it's quite a bit heavier. If the recipe gives a weight for dry pasta, we suggest that you increase that weight by 25–50% for fresh pasta. For example, this recipe calls for eight ounces of dry tortellini. If you wish to substitute fresh tortellini, you should use 10–12-ounces.

The next major difference between dry and fresh pasta is the cooking time. Dry pasta typically needs to boil for close to 10 minutes in order to properly rehydrate. Fresh pasta is already hydrated, so it generally only needs a minute or two in the pot to fully cook. Keep these differences in mind, and you'll have no trouble ditching the dry pasta in favor of fresh.