The Unhealthiest Energy Drinks You Can Find At The Grocery Store

Energy drinks can be a godsend. Whether you're coming off of a night shift and still have to take the kids to school or are fighting through the second half of a cross-country road trip, that boost of caffeine can make all the difference. Americans drink about 29 liters of energy drinks per capita each year (per Statista), which equates to about 129 cups. These drinks help people focus, restore energy, and even give athletes a competitive edge, but they also come with a host of health risks. For one thing, energy drinks often contain a lot of added sugar as a stimulant in addition to caffeine. Consuming too much sugar can lead to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and many other health conditions. Because added sugar causes a quick spike in energy followed by a crash, it isn't an ideal ingredient when you're trying to maintain energy, either. Caffeine also carries risks. Too much of it can lead to anxiety, insomnia, headaches, nausea, and a low mood, all of which are heightened when you have energy drinks every day. According to the FDA, healthy adults should consume no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, equivalent to about four or five cups of coffee.

When it comes to nutrition, not all energy drinks are created equal, so we've rounded up some of the most unhealthy ones so you know what you're buying the next time you're looking for a source of caffeine. We'll explain more about how we made our picks at the end, but for now, here are the energy drinks you might want to avoid.