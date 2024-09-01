Seared Trout With Creamy Parsley Sauce Recipe

Salmon and tuna might be seafood regulars in your meal rotation, but have you considered the flavorful addition of trout to your dinner plate? This seared trout with creamy parsley sauce is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and it's an elegant yet wonderfully simple dish that's equally perfect for a weeknight dinner or weekend gathering.

What makes this recipe extra special is the herby, tangy parsley sauce, which has a creamy texture, and the perfect balance of ingredients that work to highlight the delicate flavors of the trout. This sauce starts with a simple garlicky white sauce base, with the addition of Dijon mustard, zesty lemon, and fresh parsley.

The fresh trout fillets are the star of the show here, with a mild, subtly nutty taste and tender, flaky texture. To allow its natural flavors to shine, we season the fish with a simple combination of salt and pepper, before pan-searing to perfection. This dish is versatile enough to be served with a variety of sides, such as steamed or roasted veggies, a crisp green salad, fluffy white rice, or mashed potatoes. For an extra burst of freshness, we love to squeeze a little lemon juice over the fish right before serving.