The Rise, Fall, And Resurgence Of Burger King

It's hard to imagine Burger King stumbling out of favor. Sure, it has always played second fiddle to McDonald's, but regardless of how we feel about that, we've always counted on Burger King — the giant, the legend, the King — to be there. Things haven't become so dire for BK that it's in danger of going out of business (as of 2024, there are over 19,300 locations in 125 countries and territories worldwide), but there's no denying that sales have slipped and underperforming locations are closing. Sobering reality aside, Burger King hasn't made it this far to go down without a fight.

Burger King is a legacy fast food establishment of undeniable cultural prominence. It gave us the famous Whopper, which is a mic-drop situation in and of itself. It was also behind one of the catchiest TV jingles to ever grace the small screen. Oh, and it's been in business for 70 years. You don't get to be The King without a few chinks in the armor — and Burger King has had its share.

If you want to know more about Burger King's story, you've come to the right place. We're giving you the full BK bio: from its modest yet promising beginnings to behind-the-scenes financial drama, menu missteps, and more recently, a plan to regain its former glory. Is Burger King's resurgence here to stay? Let's find out.