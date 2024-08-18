Does Canned Beer Last Longer Than Bottled?

From pilsners to stouts, beer comes in many different types, whether it's from a microbrewery or a major domestic producer. Still, it's almost always packaged the same — either in aluminum cans or a glass bottles. While bottled beer and canned beer each have their pros and cons, the simple fact is that packaging can make a difference in a beer's shelf life. Yes, beer can spoil under the wrong conditions. So, which one is better to keep the brew at its best for longer?

A big factor is light. Beer and UV light go together about as well as peanut butter and sawdust. Keeping light away from your suds is essential to its longevity and flavor. Because cans keep the contents from being exposed to UV light, canned beer tends to last longer than bottled. This is also important when comparing the effectiveness of darker bottles to lighter bottles. Because lighter-colored bottles (typically clear or green) expose the contents to more UV light, the beer is more likely to "skunk" or become "lightstruck," which essentially means it tastes and smells off. While dark bottles do protect beer from UV light, cans just do it better. On top of that, cans are airtight and keep out oxygen, which can make beer go bad. Ultimately, the reason canned beer often tastes better is that cans prevent beer from skunking or going stale.