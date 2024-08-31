Cheesy Mushroom-Stuffed Gnocchi Recipe

A comfort food favorite, gnocchi is as delicious as it is versatile. These pillowy potato-based nuggets have a moreish squidgy texture and a neutral flavor that's perfect for soaking up sauces and infused butters. To take homemade gnocchi to the next level, you can even stuff it with a tasty filling, and that's exactly what recipe developer Catherine Brookes has done in creating this cheesy mushroom-stuffed gnocchi.

The gnocchi itself is formed from a simple dough made with mashed potatoes, flour, and egg yolks. Once this is prepped and divided into small pieces, it's filled with an irresistible savory filling, which combines the earthy flavor of cremini mushrooms, creamy ricotta, tangy Parmesan, and fresh spinach. This luscious cheesy mixture perfectly complements the tender potato dough.

Once the stuffed gnocchi balls are prepped and boiled for a few minutes, they're ready to serve up with your favorite sauce, or perhaps a simple garlic butter. We love to add a sprinkle of Parmesan for extra richness. The result is a dish that's perfect for a cozy dinner at home, but impressive enough to serve to guests for an elegant homemade meal.