Cheesy Mushroom-Stuffed Gnocchi Recipe
A comfort food favorite, gnocchi is as delicious as it is versatile. These pillowy potato-based nuggets have a moreish squidgy texture and a neutral flavor that's perfect for soaking up sauces and infused butters. To take homemade gnocchi to the next level, you can even stuff it with a tasty filling, and that's exactly what recipe developer Catherine Brookes has done in creating this cheesy mushroom-stuffed gnocchi.
The gnocchi itself is formed from a simple dough made with mashed potatoes, flour, and egg yolks. Once this is prepped and divided into small pieces, it's filled with an irresistible savory filling, which combines the earthy flavor of cremini mushrooms, creamy ricotta, tangy Parmesan, and fresh spinach. This luscious cheesy mixture perfectly complements the tender potato dough.
Once the stuffed gnocchi balls are prepped and boiled for a few minutes, they're ready to serve up with your favorite sauce, or perhaps a simple garlic butter. We love to add a sprinkle of Parmesan for extra richness. The result is a dish that's perfect for a cozy dinner at home, but impressive enough to serve to guests for an elegant homemade meal.
What ingredients will I need to make this cheesy mushroom-stuffed gnocchi?
For the gnocchi itself, you'll need peeled and diced potatoes (Yukon gold or russet varieties will work well here), egg yolks, all-purpose flour, and salt. Then, to make the mushroom filling, first saute some cremini mushrooms in a little olive oil before adding minced garlic and salt. Then, blitz the mushroom mixture up with ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, and baby spinach.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat.
Step 2: Saute half of the mushrooms
Add half of the mushrooms and saute until browned. Set aside.
Step 3: Saute remaining mushrooms and add garlic
Repeat with the remaining mushrooms, then add the first batch back to the pan along with the garlic and ¼ teaspoon of salt. Saute for another two minutes.
Step 4: Process the mushrooms
Add the mushrooms to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped.
Step 5: Add the cheeses and spinach
Add the ricotta, Parmesan, and spinach and pulse again until well combined, stopping to scrape down the sides if needed. Refrigerate the mixture whilst you make the gnocchi.
Step 6: Boil the potatoes
Boil the potatoes in a large saucepan of water for 15 minutes. Drain and let them steam for five minutes.
Step 7: Mash the potatoes
Return the potatoes to the saucepan and mash them thoroughly until no lumps remain.
Step 8: Add the remaining gnocchi ingredients
Add the flour, remaining ¼ teaspoon of salt, and egg yolks. Mix well until you have a smooth dough.
Step 9: Divide the dough
Split the dough into four pieces.
Step 10: Shape into sausages
Roll each piece of dough into a long sausage approximately 1 ½ inches thick.
Step 11: Slice the sausages
Cut each dough piece into pieces approximately 1 inch long.
Step 12: Shape into flattened circles
Take each dough segment, roll it into a ball with your hands, then flatten it down into a rough circle.
Step 13: Add the mushroom filling
Take about half a teaspoon of the mushroom mixture and place it in the middle of the flattened dough pieces.
Step 14: Form the gnocchi balls
Pinch together the dough to seal the filling inside, shaping it into a ball in your hands. Repeat with the remaining gnocchi pieces and refrigerate them for 30 minutes.
Step 15: Cook the gnocchi
Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil. Add the gnocchi, reduce to a simmer, and cook until the gnocchi floats to the top of the water. Drain in a sieve or colander.
Step 16: Serve the gnocchi
Serve the gnocchi with a sauce or toppings of your choice, such as garlic butter, a sprinkling of extra Parmesan cheese, and some cracked black pepper.
What else could I stuff this gnocchi with?
If you're looking to get creative with your gnocchi fillings, you have plenty of options to try. To amp up the cheesiness of these gnocchi balls, try stuffing the dough with a simple combination of shredded mozzarella and Parmesan. Or slice a rich blue cheese such as Gorgonzola or Stilton into small cubes and place the pieces onto the flattened dough circles before sealing them up.
For something a little more meaty, add ground beef or pork to the gnocchi, perhaps sauteed with diced onions, garlic, and herbs for a rich and hearty filling. Finely chopped chorizo would also make a wonderful addition, bringing a bold, spicy taste to the gnocchi.
Pesto is another flavor-packed ingredient that would work fantastically as a gnocchi filling. Opt for a thicker pesto with a paste-like consistency rather than a runny sauce, as this will be easier to stuff the gnocchi dough with. You could also bring some natural sweetness to the gnocchi by filling it with pureed butternut squash or pumpkin. Add feta cheese to the mixture for some balancing tang, and your favorite herbs such as sage, thyme, or oregano.
What other sauces or additions pair well with the gnocchi?
Our go-to for pairing with flavorful mushroom-stuffed gnocchi is a simple garlic butter. To prep this, melt butter in a small saucepan and add sliced garlic. Cook on medium heat for about one minute, stirring constantly, allowing the garlic to infuse the butter without burning. Remove the garlic pieces and drizzle the warm butter over your gnocchi, adding a final sprinkling of Parmesan if desired.
If you're after something a little more saucy, there are plenty of other pairing options to choose from. Make a simple homemade marinara sauce with canned tomatoes, garlic, and herbs, or for something creamier, serve the stuffed gnocchi with an alfredo sauce. The combination of heavy cream, Parmesan, and garlic is deliciously rich, making the final dish extra comforting. You can even pair the gnocchi with a meaty Bolognese sauce, with the stuffed potato balls replacing the traditional spaghetti.
As well as your sauce of choice, you could also serve other elements like meats or veggies with the gnocchi, to create a well-rounded final dish. Roast up some veggies, such as bell peppers, zucchini, and broccoli, with a little oil, salt, and pepper, to serve as a nutritious side. Shredded chicken or sliced and pan-fried pork or beef would also complement the gnocchi wonderfully, and can be easily incorporated into your sauce or butter.