High-Protein Pasta Vs Traditional Pasta: Which Should You Buy?

Who doesn't love a hearty bowl of pasta? There are so many delicious pasta recipes out there that can be a filling and nutritious meal for you and your family. Most people tend to stick to the traditional variety that commonly fills the shelves at the grocery store. Other people, however, choose a high-protein pasta instead.

There are many reasons why someone might opt for the high-protein alternative. They may be focusing on incorporating more protein into their diet for health reasons; they may have a wheat allergy; or they may just prefer the taste. High-protein pasta may not have been on many people's radars until recently, as more and more brands are popping up with their own variations of the food. In the past several years, the interest and need for high-protein pasta has grown.

Both types of pasta can be good for your health and provide a delicious, satisfying meal. As a certified nutrition coach, I am able to share my knowledge to help our readers become more confident in the type of pasta they are buying. With some insight from Shira Jackman, another nutrition coach and fitness expert, as well as Dr. Paunel Vukasinov, a dual board-certified Internist and Obesity Medicine Specialist, we've got you covered for all of your questions about traditional pasta versus high-protein pasta.