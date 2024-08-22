Horchata Vs Agua De Avena: How Do These Drinks Differ?

If you've spent any amount of time at taquerias or sit-down Mexican restaurants, you've probably seen your fair share of horchata and agua de avena on menus. Perhaps you've even tried one or both of these light, sweet drinks that offer a refreshing break from traditionally spicy food. Both are aguas frescas, which are nonalcoholic Mexican drinks (that you can make at home, by the way), and they're often featured at Mexican and other Latin American restaurants. Generally speaking, aguas frescas are made by blending water, sugar, and some sort of grain, fruit, seed, or even edible flowers like hibiscus. The drink is then served cold (often over ice).

Although Mexican horchata and agua de avena look and taste quite similar, with their pale color, thin consistency, and use of cinnamon, these aguas frescas are made with different grains. Mexican horchata is made by soaking rice in water or grinding it into a flour-like consistency before blending it with sugar, cinnamon, and sometimes almonds. Agua de avena uses a very similar process of soaking oats in water and then blending the mixture with sugar and cinnamon.