Tragic Details About Cowboy Kent Rollins

There aren't many cooks out there like Cowboy Kent Rollins. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Rollins kickstarted his cooking career out in the Gila Wilderness of New Mexico, where he assisted his uncle in feeding hungry hunters. Since then, he's traversed America's open plains with his 1876 Studebaker chuckwagon in tow, working as a chuckwagon and cowboy cook who is as proficient in heartfelt storytelling as he is at whipping up a hearty meal in the middle of a hailstorm.

Today, most people know Rollins from his eponymous YouTube channel where over 3 million subscribers tune in to see him wax lyrical about the ins and outs of cast iron cookware. He also shares tips on how to cook everything from Abraham Lincoln's go-to chicken fricassee to his version of the Burger King Whopper, a significant amount of which is prepped on his beloved homemade wood-burning stove, Bertha.

But despite the peaceful, wholesome life captured in his videos, Rollins has faced his fair share of adversity. From his youth on a ranch in the Sooner State to the present day, the internet's favorite cowboy has dealt with plenty of challenging obstacles. In true cowboy style, Rollins remains extraordinarily resilient. As his wife Shannon once told MEL Magazine, "He sees life as this wonderful adventure every day. There's a very salt-of-the-earth positivity there." This attitude becomes even more impressive once you learn more about his journey over the years.