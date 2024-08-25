TGI Fridays Side Dishes, Ranked From Worst To Best

I'll admit that TGI Fridays isn't a restaurant I frequent often, so I was excited to be able to try and rank its side dishes. Once I sat down, the menu looked great and the side dish options seemed impressive. With selections like 4-cheddar macaroni and cheese, jasmine rice, onion rings, and even fried shrimp available, I was eager to see how the restaurant's offerings stacked up against the scores of other sides I have already tried at other restaurant chains.

As always, every side dish mentioned here is subject to availability and price changes by geographical location. Bear in mind that this is simply my opinion. My hope is that, with the help of my experience here, you will glean information as to which side dishes are worth your time and which you should skip. I took a look at portion size, pricing, and overall flavor. Join me as I rank TGI Fridays side dishes from worst to best.