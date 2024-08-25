Experts Weigh In On The Key Differences Between Cheap Vs Expensive Coffee

Although there's so much coffee on the market today, many of us still lump it into two broad categories: the cheap stuff and the expensive stuff. This can leave you wondering how cheap coffee and expensive coffee compare to one another and which one you should buy. Many of us are still trying to figure out whether it's worth spending top dollar on coffee beans or if we should just buy whatever's available for the lowest price at the supermarket.

As an experienced food and drink writer, as well as a former barista, I'm well-versed in coffee. However, I'm aware that I don't know everything about coffee, so I wanted to consult some experts in the field. To that end, I spoke to four authorities on coffee, including roasters and other industry professionals. I picked their brains about the many factors that affect the price of coffee and what this means in real world terms.

This helped me to uncover the real difference between cheap and expensive coffee in taste, bean type, processing methods, origins, growing practices, and more. I'm ready to give you the lowdown on the similarities and differences between pricy beans and ones that cost next to nothing. Of course, we'll also finish it all up with expert opinions on which sort of coffee you should actually buy. There are all kinds of coffee mistakes you might be making, but with our help, you don't have to let choosing the wrong beans be one of them.