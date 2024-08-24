TikTok's Viral Candied Fruit Trend Needs A Warning Label

TikTok has become many people's go-to resource for life hacks and fashionable food trends (we've even compiled a list of 13 killer TikTok food trends you should definitely be trying). Be that as it may, not every recipe on the app knocks it out of the park. If you aren't careful, some of these trends — like the candied fruit that's taken the internet by storm — could land you in the hospital.

According to a press release from Shriners Children's Hospital, quite a few children have been showing up to the hospital with severe burns. The cause? The accidental spilling of molten sugar during the making of tanghulu.

Tanghulu, a sweet treat that hails from China, is a trendy, three-ingredient TikTok snack that has folks putting on their DIY hats and donning their best can-do attitudes. Like the sweet version of a shish kebab, tanghulu puts fresh fruit on a skewer. Rather than popping it on the grill, however, the stick-o'-fruit is given a sugary candy shell. And that's exactly where the element of danger comes in.