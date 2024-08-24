TikTok's Viral Candied Fruit Trend Needs A Warning Label
TikTok has become many people's go-to resource for life hacks and fashionable food trends (we've even compiled a list of 13 killer TikTok food trends you should definitely be trying). Be that as it may, not every recipe on the app knocks it out of the park. If you aren't careful, some of these trends — like the candied fruit that's taken the internet by storm — could land you in the hospital.
According to a press release from Shriners Children's Hospital, quite a few children have been showing up to the hospital with severe burns. The cause? The accidental spilling of molten sugar during the making of tanghulu.
Tanghulu, a sweet treat that hails from China, is a trendy, three-ingredient TikTok snack that has folks putting on their DIY hats and donning their best can-do attitudes. Like the sweet version of a shish kebab, tanghulu puts fresh fruit on a skewer. Rather than popping it on the grill, however, the stick-o'-fruit is given a sugary candy shell. And that's exactly where the element of danger comes in.
Be cautious when working with hot sugar
In order to give tanghulu its signature candy coating, you have to dip it in piping-hot simple syrup — aka sugar and water. The sugar increases the water's boiling point significantly, so the syrup will only remain smooth, liquidy, and dippable when it's between 300 and 310 degrees Fahrenheit. Because sugar has such a high heat capacity, if the gooey mixture gets stuck to your skin, it can cause lots of damage.
Dr. Colleen Ryan — who reportedly treated two kids with tanghulu-related burns during a two-week period — told Shriners Children's Hospital that folks are making the molten mixture in the microwave, enabling the syrup to store more heat energy and inflict more severe burns. Kids aren't the only ones suffering these injuries, either. West Penn Hospital in Pennsylvania saw four such cases, two of which involved injured adults (via The Washington Post).
While the biggest mistake people make with candied fruit typically takes place during cleanup, this recent uptick of injuries highlights the need for more precaution surrounding the handling of melted sugar. Now, we're not saying you should give up your candy-coated dreams altogether! After all, tanghulu is considered a symbol of good luck in Chinese culture and is known for its healing properties. Now that you're aware of this trend's dangers, though, you can prevent incidents like these by taking proper precautions — like wearing heat-protective gloves and clothing — if you're still called to make the dangerously delicious dessert.