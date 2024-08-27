10 Tips For Cooking A Burger In A Cast Iron Skillet, According To Chefs

Burgers may seem synonymous with outdoor grilling, but even once the weather cools, you can get great results by relying on a trusty cast-iron skillet. "Cooking a burger on a skillet gives the user the ability to achieve a great sear and a delicious crust on both sides of the burger," says Stephen Parker, the corporate executive chef of Black Tap. "It is a great option whether you're making a smash burger or just cooking a classic burger."

If cast iron is so good at bringing you the perfect burger, it's in large part thanks to its ability to get ripping hot – up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit before the skillet's seasoning burns off. For executive chef Michael Clark of Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in Las Vegas, this propensity for holding heat makes a well-seasoned cast-iron pan the go-to for even cooking and a great sear. If you've never worked with cast iron before, the seasoning Clark is referring to involves regularly coating it with fat. Over time, the cast iron essentially becomes nonstick, for perfectly seared burgers that release easily.

Once you've tried cast iron, you may never go back — even outdoors. "Personally, I prefer cooking with a skillet on an open flame — like camping," says chef John Warr, executive chef at Radisson Blu Mall of America. "It's a great way to combine the flame and iron for intense flavors!" Here are 10 other chef tips to take your cast-iron skillet cooked burgers to the next-level.