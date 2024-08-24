The Popular Soda Beloved By Tim Walz

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz's Midwestern qualities keep popping up along the campaign trail. Walz was born and raised in Nebraska and moved to Minnesota in the '90s. He frequently attends the Minnesota State Fair, shops at the Midwestern home-improvement store Menards, and won a congressional hotdish competition (hotdish is a casserole-like dish from Minnesota). He also enjoys drinking Diet Mountain Dew — a very Midwestern trait.

According to the trade publication Beverage Digest (via USA Today), Mountain Dew is the fifth most popular soda in America. Its popularity is more concentrated in Midwestern and Southern states. However, the drink is not as commonly consumed on the West Coast (via Huffington Post). Out of all the Mountain Dew flavors, Walz's preference is the low-calorie and no-sugar option, Diet Mountain Dew. An avid fan of the soda, Walz frequently expresses his love of the soda on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account through photos and dad jokes. "Had to Dew it," Walz captioned a photo of him taking a bottle of Diet Mountain Dew off a store shelf.