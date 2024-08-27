10 Things You Should Think Twice About Ordering From Buca Di Beppo

You may have heard that Buca di Beppo has reached its rather unfortunate filing for bankruptcy era. Though several locations have closed, many remain open to serve family-style Italian feasts to folks who can't get enough of the chain's affordable pasta in their dining lives. After all, making your dining money go as far as possible may not take you all the way to Italy these days; a table at Buca could be the next best thing, provided you make the right choices.

What could possibly be a wrong choice at Buca di Beppo? Take a look at the nutritional information. On the mneu, there's an array of high-calorie, fat-laden dishes that may be the height of comfort food dining, but they plumb the depths of nutrition and physical well-being. Some of the most egregious offenders provide almost half a day's worth of sodium and sugar too, complicating your family dining matters even more. All things nutritional aside, some of these dishes just don't come to the table with the sort of Italian flair you'd expect from a restaurant where Italian cuisine is the only thing available.

Whether for the sake of your physical well-being or to ensure you make wise decisions with your discretionary dining money, take a look at a list of dishes you might want to pause and reconsider next time you're seated at the Buca di Beppo table.