Yakiniku Vs Hibachi: What Makes These Grilling Styles Different?

Yakiniku and hibachi are both popular Japanese methods of grilling. However, they aren't the same thing. The biggest differences come down to who does the cooking and how the food is prepared.

In yakiniku-style grilling, diners are in charge. Seated around a small heated iron plate or a grill, patrons cook their choice of meats, vegetables, and seafood to their desired doneness and eat it immediately with a variety of sauces and seasonings, including tare, a Japanese dipping sauce made with soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, and sake.

While yakiniku dining is relatively intimate, dinner at a hibachi restaurant is a more communal affair. Diners at hibachi restaurants are treated to an entertaining experience by a chef who cooks their meal in front of them with a distinctive flair, utilizing an array of flashy tricks. Instead of small griddles, hibachi chefs use large flat-top grills located in the center of the dining tables, giving them plenty of room to cook dishes such as steaks, chicken, seafood, vegetables, and rice.