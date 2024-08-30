What, Exactly, Does The Chicken Label 'Pasture-Raised' Mean?

While shopping for chicken in the grocery store, perhaps you've seen the words "pasture-raised" or "pastured" printed on the package, and maybe you've even wondered what that means or why it's important. As consumers are slowly gaining access to more information about how the bacon is made — that is to say, how our meat products are produced — some folks have become more conscious about buying ethically-raised meat. In that regard, as well as in terms of nutritional value, chickens that have been pasture-raised are considered to be among the highest quality.

One of the common myths about chicken is that "free-range" chickens are actually pastured, but this merely means they have some kind of access to the outdoors. When chickens are pasture-raised, that means they spend their time doing what chickens do best: foraging! As natural foragers, pasture-raised chickens have access to open land, and with that, space to roam and root around for the seeds and insects that contribute to their healthful existence.

Unfortunately, because the "pasture-raised" label isn't regulated by the USDA, the amount of land farmers give their chickens to graze can vary greatly. In order to get a "Certified Humane" label, however, Humane Farm Animal Care set a standard of 108 square feet per chicken in order for pastured chicken to be considered ethical.