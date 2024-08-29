Never Eat Dried-Out Pita Again With This Clever Warming Method

Whether you baked a little too much homemade pita bread earlier or have leftovers from last night's pita platter, finding the right way to reheat the bread can be tough. The microwave makes it soft for a few minutes, but it sometimes leaves the bread a little wet (yuck!). If you place it on a baking sheet or the oven rack, the oven is quick to evaporate all of its moisture, leaving you with pita that's dried out and tough.

Fortunately, we have a clever way to warm it up while still avoiding dry, overbaked pita: Spray your pita with water, wrap it loosely in greased foil, and warm it up in the oven. Be sure to crinkle that foil a bit, to let air move through and to make sure it doesn't stick; this tin foil hack will also make it easy for you to flip the bread to ensure that it cooks evenly on both sides.