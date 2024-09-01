At This MLB Ballpark, Bugs Are A Best Seller

Stadium food may not be quite as over-the-top as state fair food, but that doesn't stop certain ballparks from trying. From the jackalope dogs of Coors Field (which we rank as one of MLB's best ballpark foods) to the Reese's peanut butter cup-topped barbecue at Kauffman Stadium (which we chose as one of the worst stadium offerings in 2022), baseball concessions these days are a far cry from peanuts and Cracker Jack (or Cracker Jill, which celebrates women in sports, for that matter). Nowhere is that more apparent than at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, where the stands are filled with people snacking on fried grasshoppers.

Is bug-eating big in Seattle? While the city doesn't seem to have any insect-centric restaurants, a few local eateries have featured them on the menu at one time or another, and at T-Mobile Park, the grasshoppers (also known as chapulines) have been a best-selling item since they were introduced in 2017. In fact, the first year they were offered, the entire supply sold out on opening day, so the concessionaires had to order more in a hurry. In 2019, the chapulines were featured at MLB FoodFest, a multi-city event showcasing each stadium's best foods. As of the 2024 season, they remain on the menu at stadium concessions stand Edgar's Cantina.